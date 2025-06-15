CSPD responds to a carjacking as robbers flee the scene with victim's car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Friday night, around 8:30 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a call for a shooting in the 2300 block of W. Uintah St.

Police say when officers arrived, they had determined it was a robbery/carjacking.

The victim says that he was approached by multiple people, and there was a struggle with at least one shot fired.

According to police, the robbers fled in a white "minivan-type vehicle" and the victim's car.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CSPD has not made any arrests.

