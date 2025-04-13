CSPD responding to shots fired on N Academy Blvd, one woman transported to the hospital

UPADTE 1:55 P.M.

A shelter-in-place order is now in affect for the area surrounding 4900 North Academy Blvd. The order says this is for law enforcement activity in the area.

Police advise anyone living in the area to stay indoors, secure your home or business and stay away from doors and windows until the all clear is given.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating shots fired near Red Lobster on North Academy Boulevard.

Police say that one woman, whose head was bleeding, was transported to a local hospital.

CSPD is currently looking for a suspect in the area, but they don't have anyone in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing situation, and News5 will update this story as more information becomes available.





