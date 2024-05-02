CSPD responded to a shooting incident late Wednesday night, one dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) responded to reports of shots fired late Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m.

The incident occurred near I-25 and South Nevada Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered a man with life-threatening injuries.

The man was rushed to the hospital but later passed away due to his injuries.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and no suspect has been identified at this time.

This is an active investigation, KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.