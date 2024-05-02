Watch Now
CSPD responded to a shooting incident late Wednesday night, one dead

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc.
WRTV photo.
Posted at 6:53 AM, May 02, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) responded to reports of shots fired late Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m.

The incident occurred near I-25 and South Nevada Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered a man with life-threatening injuries.

The man was rushed to the hospital but later passed away due to his injuries.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and no suspect has been identified at this time.

This is an active investigation, KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

