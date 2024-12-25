Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CSPD responded to a shooting between family members on Christmas morning

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Rushmore Dr., in southeast Colorado Springs on Wednesday morning.

The call for service came in at 4:08 a.m.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found that the incident involved the alleged shooter and their father.

Officers say that the father and the suspect got into an argument. The father and mother entered their bedroom and closed the door when the family arrived home.

The suspect then retrieved a gun and fired a single round through the bedroom door, which struck the mother in the arm.

The alleged shooter left the house on foot following the shooting but eventually returned and officers were able to take them into custody.

An officer at the residence applied a tourniquet to the mother's arm, and she was transported to a local hospital.

There is no further information at this time.



‘You have a purpose,’ Child cancer survivor is giving back to Children's Hospital Colorado

A high school student in Colorado Springs who survived a brain tumor is now helping other children who are going through cancer treatment.

Surviving brain cancer now coaching others, one local highschooler's journey

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community