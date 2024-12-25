CSPD responded to a shooting between family members on Christmas morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Rushmore Dr., in southeast Colorado Springs on Wednesday morning.

The call for service came in at 4:08 a.m.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found that the incident involved the alleged shooter and their father.

Officers say that the father and the suspect got into an argument. The father and mother entered their bedroom and closed the door when the family arrived home.

The suspect then retrieved a gun and fired a single round through the bedroom door, which struck the mother in the arm.

The alleged shooter left the house on foot following the shooting but eventually returned and officers were able to take them into custody.

An officer at the residence applied a tourniquet to the mother's arm, and she was transported to a local hospital.

There is no further information at this time.





