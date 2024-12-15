CSPD responded to a residential break-in early Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sunday, December 15, at 2:27 a.m. CSPD responded to a home invasion in the 700 block of Sahwatch Street.

Police determined that someone had broken into the home through a front window.

After confronting the burglar, the resident of the home was assaulted with a crowbar, and the suspect left on foot.

According to police, the resident and the burglar did not know each other.

The resident who was injured was transported to the hospital, and their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

At this time, CSPD does not have the burglar in custody.





