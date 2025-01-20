CSPD requests help to find missing 15-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is requesting help from the public to find the missing 15-year-old Cyrena Frates.

She was last seen on Friday, January 17, near the 1700 block of West Boulder St.

She is described as being 5'5" with brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black crop top, and a blue zip-up jacket.

CSPD says that it's possible Cyrena is staying with friends or other people she may know.

If you have any information regarding Cyrena's whereabouts, call CSPD at (719)444-7000.





