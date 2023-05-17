Watch Now
CSPD requests bomb squad response to injuries, explosive materials found Tuesday

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:21 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 11:21:02-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to what was originally believed to be a gunshot wound victim at a local hospital at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday. CSPD said it believes the injuries may have come from a pipe bomb.

"The nature of his injuries are consistent with the handling of some type of explosive device, not from a gunshot," said a CSPD public information representative.

A regional bomb squad was notified and tried to get more information. The bomb squad later applied for a search warrant for the residence of the victim. They discovered materials consistent with the production of explosives in a home in the 3600 block of Birnamwood Drive in Briargate.

This incident is still under investigation. No one has been charged with a crime at this time according to CSPD.
