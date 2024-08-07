Watch Now
CSPD reported a gas leak is causing road closures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) reported that a gas leak is causing a closure in the 1100 block of Middle Creek Parkway.

Middle Creek is closed between Voyager Parkway and Bridle Oaks Lane.

Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) is responding to the incident and is currently on the scene.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.
