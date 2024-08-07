CSPD reported a gas leak is causing road closures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) reported that a gas leak is causing a closure in the 1100 block of Middle Creek Parkway.

CSFD on scene of a gas leak in the 1100 block of Middle Creek PKWY. Middle Creek is closed between Voyager and Bridle Oaks. @CSFDPIO @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 7, 2024

Middle Creek is closed between Voyager Parkway and Bridle Oaks Lane.

Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) is responding to the incident and is currently on the scene.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

___





More School Zones Coming to Colorado Springs The City of Colorado Springs has been at work to establish school zones at high schools across the city. This comes following extensive reporting by News 5 following the death of a Doherty high school student in 2023. New back to school zones established in Colorado Springs following extensive reporting by News 5

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.