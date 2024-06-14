CSPD release more details on an alleged kidnapping that took place on Jun. 10

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released more details on what they are calling a kidnapping that took place in Colorado Springs on Jun. 10.

On Jun. 10. CSPD received a call over an alleged kidnapping that took place at the Arbor Point Apartments.

According to documents provided to us by the CSPD, an altercation began between two parties residing in the apartment complex over a previous incident.

The two victims in the incident stated that following the altercation, a group of people arrived at the apartment they were in wearing black masks and brandishing handguns.

The victims were allegedly held at gunpoint and escorted to another apartment unit in the building. Upon arrival, the suspects removed their masks and struck the victims in the back of the head with the handguns.

Over the course of the next hour, one victim said they were punched in the face and body multiple times.

The victims were not restrained but said that someone kept watch by the door with one of the handguns.

The victims were reported to be held in the apartment for over 24 hours where they were continually assaulted, had a glass bottle broken over their heads, and were hit in the head with a baseball bat.

The suspects were then reported to say they were going to kill the victims, before releasing one in a game of "man-hunt" where the victim would have a head start before they would seek them out and kill them.

When released, one victim was forced to leave the other behind but was able to successfully hide before losing consciousness. After waking up, the victim was able to contact a resident in the apartment complex who was able to assist the victim in getting to the hospital.

It is reported that the second victim was returned to the initial apartment unit they were taken from at some point during this period.

Two suspects, Linda Guest and Joseary Arizmendi, have been arrested following the incident.

KOAA News5 will provide updates to this story as we receive them.

