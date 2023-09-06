CSPD release footage of Aeroplaza Drive shooting involving police, identify suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released body camera and drone footage Wednesday afternoon from an officer-involved shooting at Aeroplaza Drive that originally took place on Thursday, August 17.

The Tactical Enforcement Unit of CSPD was called to assist the United States Marshal Service and Colorado State Parole in arresting 37-year-old, Benjamin Annaboli, a wanted fugitive, who was identified in the video release from police.

Annaboli was wanted on multiple felony warrants and had a violent past according to CSPD.

He was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Days Inn hotel on the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive.

Tactical Enforcement Unit officers attempted to take Annaboli into custody when he allegedly tried to escape in his vehicle. He then exited his vehicle and began to run on foot to the Day Inn while holding a handgun in each hand, according to CSPD.

At least one handgun was pointed at a CSPD officer by Annaboli during its pursuit, according to police.

CSPD deployed a K9 to continue the pursuit. Two CSPD officers fired at least one round, hitting Annaboli, and causing him to fall to the ground with one gun still in hand.

The Tactical Enforcement Unit took Annaboli into custody and administered aid at the scene. He was eventually taken to the hospital.

In a news release, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed that he died from his wounds at the hospital.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the shooting and will hand over its findings to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office for review on whether a shooting is justified.

