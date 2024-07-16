CSPD Officer under investigation for unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Officer Thomas Polistina is under criminal investigation for felony unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer, according to Colorado's Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) dashboard.
A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department said the department is "aware of the allegation made against Officer Polistina." CSPD said the matter is under investigation and will be followed by any appropriate internal review and internal affairs action once the criminal investigation is complete, depending on the findings.
CSPD said Officer Polistina was hired in 2020 and is currently on administrative leave.
This is a developing story and News5 will share updates when we receive them.
___
Trump says he was shot in ear at Pennsylvania rally; shooter killed
Law enforcement is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.