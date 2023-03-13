CSPD officer on leave following shooting during domestic violence call

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation of a police shooting in Colorado Springs northeast of downtown.

According to Colorado Springs Police, officers were called to a home on N. Foote Ave. near E. Yampa St. for a domestic disturbance on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the suspect searched the home for the suspect and found them hiding inside. According to a thread release on Twitter at 3:45 a.m. Monday, CSPD officer gave verbal commands for the suspect to surrender, used a taser, and one officer fired at the suspect.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. No information is available on the extent of injuries.

The officer who fired their weapon is on administrative leave, which is department police.

Under Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will manage the investigation and report findings to the 4th Judicial District for review.

News5 is on the scene working to learn more information on the shooting.

