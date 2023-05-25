Watch Now
CSPD needs your help finding this at-risk missing teen

Colorado Springs Police Department
Posted at 10:02 PM, May 24, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department needs your help finding an at-risk missing teenager.

CSPD needs your help locating 15-year-old Samuel Nugent.

Samuel is 5'6", approximately 150 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, black Nike shoes with a black Under Armor backpack at his home on Dillon Circle in Colorado Springs. Officers believe he is riding a white mountain bike with red headlights.

If you have seen Samuel or have any information about his whereabouts contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.
