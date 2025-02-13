CSPD makes an arrest for a person involved in a fatal crash from back in May 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — On May 25, 2024, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m.
When police arrived, both drivers were transported to nearby hospitals with life-threatening injuries, and one driver died from her injuries.
She was later identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as 53-year-old Maroufeh Kazemi.
Following her death, the CSPD Major Crash Team took over the investigation, and eventually issued a warrant on February 6, 2025, for 22-year-old Kaikeanalu Umiamaka. He turned himself in the next day.
He has been charged with the following;
- Vehicular Homicide - Reckless Driving
- Reckless Driving
- Speed Contest
- Speeding (40+ over the limit)
CSPD believes that Umiamaka was street racing with another driver when the crash occurred.
If you have any information regarding the second street racer, or who was a witness, you are encouraged to call CSPD at (719)444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
