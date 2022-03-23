Watch
CSPD looking to identify person of interest in recruitment of juvenile into sex work case

Posted at 12:25 PM, Mar 23, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in reference to a case involving the attempted recruitment of a juvenile into sex work.

The Metro Vice Unit is investigating a case that began on Dec. 26, 2021, when the person of interest walked into a department store in the 1700 block of East Woodman Road, attempting to recruit a juvenile female employee into sex work.

The person of interest is described as a woman in her late 20s or early 30s with a thin build, light brown hair past her shoulders with blonde highlights and is approximately 5'5".

At the time of the incident, she was wearing purple leggings, brown boots and a gray jacket. She also was wearing a diamond ring on her finger.

If anyone knows the woman or has any further information regarding this case, please contact the Metro Vice Unit at 719-444-7508.
