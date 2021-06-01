CSPD looking for homicide suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect wanted in connection to a woman's death that occurred in May of 2020.

According to CSPD, an arrest warrant was obtained in March 2021 for 25-year-old Billy Joe Torrez Jr. for murder in the first degree, in regards to the death of then 36-year-old Samantha Morgan, which occurred on May 29, 2020.

CSPD said the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force (VOFTF) has actively been trying to locate Torrez since the arrest warrant was signed and is now seeking the community's help in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

This case began on Friday, May 29, 2020 when the Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of a shooting victim that was being transported to a local hospital by a vehicle. When officers arrived at the hospital, they located an adult female with a life-threatening injury and spoke to the occupants of the vehicle. Officers learned that the shooting occurred in a parking lot near 4600 Hinsdale Way in Colorado Springs.

The victim, 36-year-old Samantha Morgan, later died at the hospital.