CSPD K9 and Handler chosen to go to the Super Bowl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K9 Donut and her handler, Officer Rodney Biechler, have been chosen to help provide security for this year's Super Bowl.

Officer Biechler and Donut have been working in CSPD's Colorado Springs Airport Unit to keep all those traveling through the airport safe.

K9 Donut is a 6-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer who's been working as an explosives detection dog with the CSPD since January 2023.

When she isn't working, Donut loves to play with her tennis ball and run around.

Soon, K9 Donut and Officer Biechler will be traveling to Las Vegas to work with other teams from around the country to keep the Super Bowl itself and its attendees safe. This will be the second time that the duo has been chosen to help with the big game.

