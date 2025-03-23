CSPD issues shelter-in-place order for anyone near 4500 East Pikes Peak Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place order for anyone near 4500 East Pikes Peak Avenue.

CSPD is reporting a barricaded suspect.

Anyone in the area should lock their doors and stay away from any windows.

This is an ongoing situation, and News5 will release more information as it becomes available.

Are you prepared for the worst?

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

Know your emergency alerts





