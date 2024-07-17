CSPD is on the scene of an accident near Fountain Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) are on the scene of a traffic accident.
The accident occurred at E. Fountain Boulevard and Alvarado Drive.
Westbound Fountain Boulevard has been partially closed to one lane.
