CSPD is on the scene of a deadly crash at South Academy and Drennan

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is on the scene of a deadly crash tonight on South Academy at Drennan.

The accident happened around 6:30 when CSPD received calls reporting that a vehicle had crashed into the guardrail on South Academy Blvd.

When CSPD arrived at the scene they determined the driver heading southbound on Academy had veered off the road, hit the guardrail, and was ejected from their vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, no identification has been provided at this time or if drugs, alcohol, or speed were factors in the accident.

The CSPD major crash team is on the scene and the area will be shut down for the next couple of hours. CSPD is asking all to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

