CSPD investigating suspicious death

COLORADO SPRINGS — Just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of a man on the ground in the 2300 block of east Monument Street.

CSPD said when officers arrived they found a man with serious injuries and he was transported to a local hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives with the Homicide/Assault Unit have assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact CSPD directly or through Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.

No further information has been released. At this time, CSPD is considering the death "suspicious."