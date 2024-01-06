Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CSPD investigating serious overnight car versus pedestrian crash

Investigators say crash happened just after midnight Saturday morning near North Carefree and Academy
CSPD investigating serious overnight car versus pedestrian crash
KOAA
This is a look at the scene at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning near North Carefree and Academy as officers closed down southbound lanes in the area for the investigation.
CSPD investigating serious overnight car versus pedestrian crash
Posted at 3:11 AM, Jan 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 05:11:54-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department officers rushed to the intersection of North Carefree and Academy in the early hours Saturday morning after someone was reportedly hit by a car.

Investigators tell News5 first responders had to perform CPR on the victim at the scene before they were rushed to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 12 a.m. Saturday and CSPD officers closed the southbound lanes of Academy as part of the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App