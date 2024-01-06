CSPD investigating serious overnight car versus pedestrian crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department officers rushed to the intersection of North Carefree and Academy in the early hours Saturday morning after someone was reportedly hit by a car.

Investigators tell News5 first responders had to perform CPR on the victim at the scene before they were rushed to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 12 a.m. Saturday and CSPD officers closed the southbound lanes of Academy as part of the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.