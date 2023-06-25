CSPD investigating overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital

Watch Now
Investigators tell News5 they found bullet shell casings near Circle and Monterey
CSPD investigators tell News5 they located bullet shell casings in the area of Circle and Monterey that are likely related to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in the early hours Sunday morning.
Posted at 6:22 AM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 08:35:11-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital in the early hours Sunday morning and investigators were able to trace that shooting back to the intersection of Circle and Monterey.

News5 got video of officers blocking lanes of traffic in the area just before 3 o'clock Sunday morning. Officers believe they have located bullet shell casings near the intersection.

At this stage of the investigation officers have not identified a suspect in this shooting. If you have any information to help investigators you can always remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP.

