Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CSPD investigating fatal shooting on east side of town

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 2:53 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 16:53:50-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the east side of town Friday afternoon.

CSPD says this is not related to the other situation where they are looking for a suspect in the area of Sunflower Road, near North Cascade Avenue.

This incident happened in the area of Uintah St and Delaware Ave on the east side of Colorado Springs.

Police said a deceased man was found at the scene.

No further information is available.

CSPD said an update will be provided at a later time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community