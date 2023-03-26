CSPD investigating drive-by shooting on Chelton Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — A drive-by shooting that occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The incident took place on Chelton Road between Platte Avenue and Bijou Street. Officers from the Sand Creek Division responded.

Camera footage that has not been released was reviewed by officers and showed a white sedan with tinted windows, driving through a parking lot, and firing shots at a building from a rear passenger door.

The vehicle appeared to be a newer model Honda Accord.

Although officers have footage of the vehicle, they were not able to see the license plates or occupants of the vehicle.

No shell casings were recovered at the scene but officers were able to locate several bullet impacts on the side of the building.

None were reported injured and this incident remains under investigation.

____

