CSPD investigating deadly shooting in parking lot on Palmer Park Blvd. overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting in a parking lot near Palmer Park Blvd. and Circle Drive that left one dead and at least two more hurt.

According to police there was a large gathering in the parking lot in the 2700 block of Palmer Park Blvd. when shots rang out. Investigators described the situation as a "gun battle" that left one person dead in the parking lot.

Two other people needed medical attention for gunshot wounds. There has not been an update on the condition of those victims.

Suspect information has not been released at this time.

This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

