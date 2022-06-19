Watch
CSPD investigating 11th deadly motorcycle crash this year

Crash happened late Saturday night near Nevada and Espinola
Patrick Nelson KOAA-TV
Colorado Springs Police say the call came in just before 11 p.m. Saturday night and when officers arrived on scene they discovered someone riding a motorcycle died after hitting a truck near the intersection of Nevada and Espinola.
Posted at 5:21 AM, Jun 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-19 07:21:46-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department crash investigators say a motorcycle rider was killed after hitting a truck near the intersection of Nevada and Espinola Saturday night.

Investigators say witnesses reported seeing the motorcylce being driven at a high rate of speed and without exterior lights just before the crash happened.

CSPD reports this is the 11th deadly motorcycle crash in the city this year.
