CSPD investigates shooting scene just outside of a Colorado Springs bar

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department investigators are working to find out what led up to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries outside a bar near Academy and Pikes Peak.

Investigators tell News5 the shooting happened just outside of Woody's Bar and Grill at around midnight and were working the scene into the early hours of Saturday morning. CSPD officials say a shooting victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital with serious and possibly life threatening injuries.

The circumstances of what led up to the shooting are under investigation and at this time there isn't any suspect information.

If you have any details that can help investigators you can always remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 634-STOP.

We will update this story as more details become available...

