CSPD investigates non-fatal shooting Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Aug 24, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Arlington Dr and Circle Dr for reports of a shooting.

Upon arriving on the scene, emergency personnel found one person with at least one gunshot wound.

That person was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

