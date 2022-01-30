CSPD investigates fatal shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide. A man was shot and killed some time before 3:30 a.m. Saturday at an address in the 2700 Block of Bentley Point, near Hancock and Academy.

The man had already died when officers and paramedics arrived on the scene. The department reports that all of the parties involved in the shooting remained at the scene and are in contact with investigators.

No arrests have been made. The CSPD Homicide and Assault Unit is investigating.