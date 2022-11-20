CSPD impounds 30 vehicles and RVs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police officers in Colorado Springs impounded 30 abandoned or out of compliance vehicles on Saturday in a city-wide enforcement effort.

The department claims the 10-hour long Abandoned or Out of Compliance Vehicle Deployment was conducted in response, "to continuous citizen concerns regarding parking complaints involving RVs and vehicles that are also contributing to the blight in the city."

Eleven of the impounded vehicles are RVs. The remaining 19 are passenger vehicles. One of the impounded vehicles had previously been reported as stolen. Officers wrote parking tickets for three additional RVs and tagged another five to be towed away.

Additional deployments will be considered at later dates.

