CSPD identifies victim in south Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting on the south side of Colorado Springs.

The shooting occurred Oct. 27th in the 3800 block of Westmeadow Dr.

The victim in the shooting has been identified as 30-year-old Alexis Sanchez of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police said Sanchez's death is the 20th homicide investigation in the city in 2019. At this time last year, there were 27.

This case is still an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.