CSPD Homicide Unit responding to shooting at local nightclub, one person confirmed dead

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, February 28 at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting at a local nightclub.

Police reported that the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of North Academy Boulevard at the 'Aqua Nightclub.'

According to police, one person was transported to a local hospital by another person and died from their injuries.

Police say that the CSPD Homicide Unit is investigating the situation.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available.





