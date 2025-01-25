CSPD finds multiple bodies near Memorial Park on Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) found the bodies of three men near Memorial Park on Saturday morning.

CSPD reports that officers were sent on a call for service about a possible shooting at 8:18 a.m. Saturday, on the 800 block of South Union Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of the three men. At this time, they have not been identified, and their cause of death has not been released.

The CSPD Homicide Unit will be taking over this ongoing investigation. No additional information has been released at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.





