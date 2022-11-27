CSPD finds man severely bleeding and unresponsive south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — While responding to a disturbance south of downtown Colorado Springs, officers discovered a victim severely bleeding and unresponsive.

In a release from the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to a disturbance at South Nevada Ave and East Las Vegas St. When they arrived, the officers located a victim who was severely bleeding and unresponsive.

Aid was provided on scene before the victim was transported to a local hospital. Where he later died from his injuries. The El Paso County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of death, but at this time CSPD says they're investigating it as a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Nevada Ave was shut down for multiple hours Saturday night.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with more information or who was a witness is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) - 444 - 7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) - 634 - STOP.

