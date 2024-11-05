Watch Now
CSPD finds a dead body in a car near Great Wolf Lodge on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, on the morning of Tuesday, November 5, a person was found dead in a car in a parking lot around Interquest and Voyager Parkway.

According to CSPD, it is currently unclear how long the body had been there.

The Homicide Unit is reportedly not responding and CSPD says that they don't believe there was anything suspicious about this incident.

This story will be updated as more information is released.
