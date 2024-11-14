CSPD explains how to avoid porch pirates ahead of the holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS — Halloween is over, but you might still see pirates on your doorstep this time of year. Porch pirates steal packages left outside homes or the place where you live. About 58 million Americans have had their packages stolen in the past year, and people who live in apartments have had their packages stolen at double the rate of those who live in homes.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department say they see an uptick in these types of crimes during the holiday season, but there are ways to ensure you're the only person who gets to open your packages.

“There are seasonal types of crime. So when it comes to the winter time we do see a lot of thefts from people’s porches. That’s mostly due because we have more people ordering online and receiving shipments to their houses, said Caitlin Ford, the Public Information Officer for the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The department is warning the community about thieves who are on the prowl for your presents this time of year.

“Typically those bigger boxes are going to be a larger, bigger target for people who are driving up and down the street. They can pretty obviously see that you’ve got something sitting there waiting for you,” Ford said.

If you want to avoid creating a police report with the CSPD, follow their advice.



Plan to be home during your delivery

Keep up with your tracking information

Try to schedule your delivery

Have your package delivered to a central location like an Amazon locker a FedEx or UPS location.

Ford emphasizes the importance of staying vigilant after the holidays as well.

“Take some time to break down those boxes so that they can go all the way in your trash can or just driving them directly to the dump to be disposed of is a great way to make sure that you're not advertising that you’ve got new things in your home,” Ford said.

If you fall victim to these porch thieves, report it on the CSPD website or call the CSPD non-emergency phone number at (719) 444-7000. Once you file the report, you’ll receive a police case number which you can add to your claim when requesting a refund from a company.





