CSPD celebrates National Dog Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is joining in on celebrating their furry friends on National Dog Day.

You can now get a CSPD K9 for your very own home thanks to Hero Industries who made stuffed K9 pups.

CSPD will be selling these to benefit and raise funds for the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs.

The CSPD K9 pups available are Luna Pixel, Kai, Kylo, and Chewie.

Get your pup here: Police Foundation of Colorado Springs Shop

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.