CSPD asks for the public's help to find alleged homicide suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS — At around 7 a.m. on August 7, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received an unknown call for service in the 6400 block of Caddy Point. Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel found a deceased woman with at least one stab wound.

On August 12, the El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy of the deceased and identified

her as 54-year-old Haleh Abghari.

Throughout the course of the initial investigation, detectives found probable cause for the arrest of 53-year-old Ceasar Lorenzo Wilson.

Wilson has yet to be located, but an arrest warrant has been issued for him for second degree murder.

CSPD is seeking the public's assistance in locating Wilson. He should be considered armed and

dangerous. Do not approach him.

If you know Wilson's whereabouts, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Those looking to remain anonymous may call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

