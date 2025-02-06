CSPD arrests two people for shooting at a local business, charged with attempted murder

COLORADO SPRINGS — On January 29, at approximately 7:45 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was sent to a business located in the 2500 block of Delta Drive to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they learned that two people had shot into the building from the parking lot, missing the people inside.

According to police, detectives with the Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) were listening to the call. Officers were able to find the shooter's car and identified the owner as 20-year-old Christian Zamora as the owner.

On February 4, Zamora was taken into custody by police. The next day, an unidentified 14-year-old was also arrested.

Both people have been charged with Attempted Murder, Criminal Mischief, and Theft.





