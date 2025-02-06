Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CSPD arrests two people for shooting at a local business, charged with attempted murder

police
KOAA
police
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — On January 29, at approximately 7:45 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was sent to a business located in the 2500 block of Delta Drive to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they learned that two people had shot into the building from the parking lot, missing the people inside.

According to police, detectives with the Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) were listening to the call. Officers were able to find the shooter's car and identified the owner as 20-year-old Christian Zamora as the owner.

On February 4, Zamora was taken into custody by police. The next day, an unidentified 14-year-old was also arrested.

Both people have been charged with Attempted Murder, Criminal Mischief, and Theft.



One dead following a stabbing at home along East Boulder Street in Colorado Springs

We now know that one person is dead following a stabbing according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Early into the investigation, police say there was a disturbance between two roommates, one stabbed and allegedly killed the other.

One dead following a stabbing at home along East Boulder Street in Colorado Springs

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community