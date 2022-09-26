CSPD arrests suspect linked to five bank robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department ended an investigation spanning multiple years on Monday.

Colorado Springs Police arrested 30-year-old Colorado Springs resident Lorenzo Herrera in his connection to five bank robberies within Colorado Springs between 2020-2022.

While weapons were never seen with the suspect during the robberies reports say that Herrera said that they would injure, kill, or shoot any of the victims if they did not comply.

Four of the five robberies took place in 2020 and the most recent was on September 8th, 2022 at the Huntington Bank at North Academy Boulevard.

Due to the similar circumstances and additional evidence found at the fifth robbery CSPD detectives determined the suspect to be Herrera.

On September 22nd CSPD detectives and patrol officers were able to find and take Herrera into custody. Herrera was charged with 4 counts of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Attempted Aggravated Robbery.

