CSPD arrests suspect in deadly shooting in parking lot on Palmer Park Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting in a parking lot near Palmer Park Blvd. and Circle Drive that left one dead and at least two more hurt.

According to police there was a large gathering in the parking lot in the 2700 block of Palmer Park Blvd. when shots rang out. Investigators described the situation as a "gun battle" that left one person dead in the parking lot.

On Mon. May 8, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Ja'lyn Tyre Lagrue of Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested 21-year-old Donnell Chess on a first-degree murder charge.

Two other people needed medical attention for gunshot wounds. There has not been an update on the condition of those victims.

This is the 8th homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, 19 homicides had been investigated, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

