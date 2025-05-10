CSPD arrests shooting suspect on Friday, finds gun used in the shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Thursday, May 8, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Parkmoor Village Drive.

The next day, a CSPD officer found the car that was involved in Thursday's shooting.

Police say that after a short time of surveillance, two detectives and K-9 Lofgren arrested 27-year-old Brandon Jones.

When police arrested him, they said he had a felony amount of methamphetamine and a loaded rifle.

CSPD says that the 5.56 rifle matched the one used in the shooting.

Jones has been transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the following warrants:



felony assault

felony menacing

felony possession of methamphetamine

He's currently being held on a bond of over $10,000.





