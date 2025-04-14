CSPD arrests man for kidnapping a young girl, thanks community for quick response

COLORADO SPRINGS — At 10:06 a.m. on Sunday, April 13, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was told of a "suspicious circumstance" and trespassing situation at a fast food restaurant in the 1200 block of N. Academy Blvd.

One of the employees told police that they were worried about a man who came into the restaurant with a young girl.

According to police, the employee knew that the man wasn't the parent/caregiver of the girl, and police quickly responded and confirmed that the girl didn't belong with the man.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Darryl McLaurin, and he was taken into custody on outstanding warrants, but police continued to investigate.

They determined that the girl had been "enticed" away from an apartment courtyard.

She has since been returned to her parents, unharmed.

McLaurin is facing the following charges:



Second Degree Kidnapping

Enticement of a Child

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Other unspecified charges

CSPD also thanked the community for their "vigilance" with this situation and asks anyone with any additional information to contact them at (719) 444-7000.





A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue One official told News5 the trash piles could be infested with rats or other dangerous factors, so they are waiting to work with the health department to remove trash from the area. A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.