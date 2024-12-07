CSPD arrests Lieutenant with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Lieutenant with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). The sheriff's office reported this arrest at 8:25 a.m. on Saturday.
Lt Paul Mynatt is being charged with Misdemeanor Assault in the Third Degree and Harassment, all related to Domestic Violence.
Following his arrest, Mynatt was taken to the Teller County Jail, where he is being held without bond.
Mynatt has been employed by the Sheriff's Office since 2007 and will be placed on administrative leave.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will release any additional information that we learn.
