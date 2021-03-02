CSPD arrest HellScream Haunted House owner on sexual assault charge

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department announced Tuesday that the owner of HellScream Haunted House in Colorado Springs, who was also a former youth pastor, is facing a sexual assault charge on a child.

The department said they received a sexual assault report on 49-year-old Vincent Stites in September of last year, leading to an investigation that revealed he had a sexual relationship with an underage girl who was in his youth group in the mid-2000s. He was a former youth pastor at Friendship Assembly of God Church in Colorado Springs.

Stites was arrested last Wednesday and charged with one count of sexual assault on a child in a position of trust.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or who may have been a victim is asked to call the department at 719-444-7000, and reference call screen number 20404547 when providing information.

