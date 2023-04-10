CSPD announces expansion of Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department announced Monday it will be expanding its annual Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy to two separate one-week academies.

This year will mark the 8th Annual Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy and due to last year's, interest CSPD says they will be hosting two separate one-week academies.

The academies will provide teens with the opportunities to learn more about the functions and duties of law enforcement agencies in El Paso County and will feature courses from SWAT, K-9, Explosives Unit, criminal investigations, drone presentation, search and rescue, and negotiator training units.

The first academy will take place at Vista Ridge High School from June 12th - 15th from, 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM. The second will run June 19th - 22nd from 8:00 am - 4:00 pm at Cheyenne Mountain High School.

The academies are open to teens living in El Paso County between the ages of 13-17 years old and be enrolled or recently graduated from an El Paso County school. Applications for the academy must be printed, completed, and received by CSPD no later than Saturday, May 20th.

Please note that the “Academy Participation Liability Waiver and Indemnification Agreement” must be signed in the presence of a Notary Public. Notary Public services for the Teen Academy may be obtained at any of the Colorado Springs Police Department police stations at no cost. For additional information or questions, please email the CSPD SRO unit at cspd-teenacademy.smb@coloradosprings.gov.

The application can be found here.

Please mail applications to:

Colorado Springs Police Department

ATTN: SRO Unit

4110 Tutt Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO 80922

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.