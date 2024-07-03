CSP reports Highway 50 between Fowler and Manzanola is closed

LA JUNTA, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol reports that Highway 50 between Fowler and Manzanola is closed.

7/3/24: H50 closed between Fowler and Manzanola due up multiple power poles down. Expect an extended closure. Avoid county roads due to flooding. Use H96. #Traffic pic.twitter.com/gvsNSSplST — CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) July 3, 2024

The closure is due to several fallen power lines that are blocking the road.

They say to expect an extended closure.

County roads are to be avoided as alternatives due to flooding.

Utilize Highway 96 or Highway 10.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

