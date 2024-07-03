Watch Now
CSP reports Highway 50 between Fowler and Manzanola is closed

Posted at 12:27 PM, Jul 03, 2024

LA JUNTA, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol reports that Highway 50 between Fowler and Manzanola is closed.

The closure is due to several fallen power lines that are blocking the road.

They say to expect an extended closure.

County roads are to be avoided as alternatives due to flooding.

Utilize Highway 96 or Highway 10.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.
