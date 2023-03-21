CSP: 'move over and slow down' as the 7th emergency vehicle hit on Colorado roads this year

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — A Colorado State Patrol Trooper is recovering Tuesday after his vehicle was hit on I-25 in El Paso County Monday evening.

CSP says that the trooper went to the hospital as a precautionary measure but is doing fine.

Colorado State Patrol wants to remind you to move over and slow down when you see an emergency vehicle, it's the law.

These laws were further expanded recently with the signing of HB23-1123, the Move Over or Slow Down Stationary Vehicle law which expands the law to any stationary vehicle displaying hazard lights.

____

