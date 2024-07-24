CSP investigating fatal crash on Highway 50 East of Rocky Ford

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol(CSP) is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 50 at Mile Post 370, just East of Rocky Ford.

Eastbound Highway 50 is closed in the area and a detour is in place.

The crash involved a single driver in one car and a Colorado Division of Transportation(CDOT) dump truck.

The driver of the dump truck was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

CSP has no estimated time for a re-opening of the road. Eastbound traffic will take a detour to Otero County Road 21 at Mile Post 370, and then return to the highway after passing the scene.

No people have been identified in the incident. The identity of the person who passed will not be disclosed until the Otero County Coroner notifies the next of kin.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

